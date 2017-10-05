Pursuit leads to man who threatened ‘Vegas style’ shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 35-year old retired Lakewood military man with PTSD, who had previously threatened to commit a Las Vegas style shooting, was chased by deputies on Wednesday afternoon before he crashed into another car, spun off and stopped on the shoulder of I-5, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher James Bleavins, 35, was originally approached by military personnel at Joint Base Lewis McCord before he fled in a red Mazda 6. Police chased him for over 20 miles on I-5 with Bleavins crossing lanes and exceeding 100 mph. The chase ended when he crashed into another car and spun off the shoulder. The civilian did not require medical attention.

Bleavins was taken to the hospital before he was booked into jail. Cowlitz County said Bleavins was unarmed. They also said they don’t know the extent of his military service.

Bleavins was booked for first degree assault, eluding police, 2 counts of hit-and-run and reckless endangerment.

No further details were available at this time.