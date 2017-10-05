Portland bans sale, transfer of Zombie RVs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to ban the sale or transfer of “derelict” recreational vehicles with malfunctioning waste water systems as the city continues to try and address the surplus of so-called Zombie RVs in the metro area.

The ordinance states that older RVs are usually unable to be repaired and have little to no value.

Read the entire ordinance below

The ordinance came after the Portland Bureau of Transportation said they’ve seen a “significant” increase of complaints of derelict RVs — both occupied and abandoned.

In 2016, PBOT received 4,000 complaints of both derelict and abandoned RVs parked in the right-of-way. But this year, they’ve received more than 4,100 similar complaints.

Officials and community members have both witnessed RVs leaking sewage or dumping sewage in public spaces — posing a serious health and safety hazard for the occupants of the RV as well as people living nearby and the environment.

According to the ordinance — effective immediately — anyone who transfers ownership of a derelict RV could face a $500 fine or up to six months in jail.

PBOT and the Portland Police Bureau are responsible for towing, storing and scrapping those RVs and also cleaning up the waste left behind by them, which is expected to cost the city more than $1 million in the 2017-2018 fiscal year.