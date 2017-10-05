Oregon receives over $350K grant for tsunami preparedness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon officials announced Thursday that they received a $354,241 grant from the National Tsunami Hazard Mitigation Program to fund tsunami preparedness for the state’s coastal communities.

“Oregon’s vision is for coastal residents and visitors to be fully prepared for and resilient to Cascadia Subduction Zone tsunamis,” said Brad Avy, a state geologist. “This federal grant funding is critical in continuing our progress toward that vision.”‘

The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries has received $4.65 million since 2009 in National Tsunami Hazard Mitigation Program grants, according to a press release.

Here are some of the projects the grants are expected to fund

– New tsunami signs, including more than 100 additional “Tsunami Hazard Zone” signs on Highway 101 and 100 evacuation map signs for locations with high foot traffic

– Evacuation route enhancements, including new wayfinding signs for up to three coastal communities and evacuation speed and route modeling for the South Beach area of Newport

– Tsunami Safe, an ongoing program to provide the hospitality industry with training and tools to increase the tsunami hazard awareness of staff and coastal visitors

– The OregonTsunami.org website, the state’s online hub for essential tsunami resources

– Publication of tsunami data for the Columbia River, including new virtual tsunami time history stations

– Development of digital wave arrival map layers for the north coast

– Outreach activities and events, including a coastal tsunami symposium in 2018