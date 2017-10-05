Man who fatally beat inmate with mop handle gets 27 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who killed another inmate in federal prison in 2014 by striking him in the head repeatedly with a mop handle, then punching and kicking him in a suspected gang-related hit has been sentenced to nearly 27 years in federal prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Emanuel Astacio-Arriaga was sentenced Wednesday for the killing of 32-year-old Hector Orlando Salgado-Valderrama.

Security cameras captured the killing at the prison in Sheridan as Astacio-Arriagathe approached the victim from behind while he sat at a computer terminal on the mezzanine of a housing unit.

Prosecutors say Salgado-Valderrama was wrongly suspected of cooperating with law enforcement and had ignored an order to get off the prison recreation yard by members of a Puerto Rican prison gang called Ñetas.

Salgado-Valderrama, of Columbia, was in prison for importing heroin.

The government said he wasn’t associated with any gang.

Astacio-Arriaga apologized in court.

