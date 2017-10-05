Gunshots, yelling: 3 hospitalized in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say three people were sent to the hospital after a reported fight on Wednesday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a cul-de-sac in the Oak Hills neighborhood around 10:15 p.m. after reports of gunshots and people yelling.

By the time police arrived, everyone had fled the scene, but officers soon discovered two men in a severely damaged car several blocks away. It was unclear if the car crashed or not.

Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A third man was later admitted to the hospital as well.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.