First in a series of I-84 rock blasting to cause delays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first in a series of delays due to rock blasting near milepost 53 on I-84 happened Thursday, according to ODOT.

The rock blasting is necessary to build the latest segments of the Historic Columbia River Highway trail, connecting Wyeth and Lindsey Creek. Thursday’s rock blasting will be a test.

Thursday’s delay and slowed traffic is expected to last from 12:30-2:30 p.m. The blasting site is the same location where eastbound traffic has been diverted into one lane on the westbound side to due debris removal from the Eagle Creek Fire.

ODOT said there could be as many as 7 rock blasts taking place once a week through mid-November. They also said they’ll announce the exact dates before they conduct the rock blasting.