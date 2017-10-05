Erik Meiser found guilty 5 years after machete murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Erik Meiser was found guilty on Thursday over five years after fatally slashing Fritz Hayes Jr., a 57-year old Lake Oswego man, with a machete in Sept. 2012.

Meiser was also found guilty for robbery and burglary. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.

Court documents showed Meiser was armed with a machete while robbing Hayes’ home. Hayes and his wife went for a walk, but when they returned home they found Meiser in the middle of a burglary. Meiser then killed Hayes.

Thursday’s ruling ends a long, drawn-out back-and-forth trial for Meiser. Originally, in April 2013, Meiser was ruled competent to stand trial. Then he asked for a speedy trial, but the judge delayed it, saying more time was needed for a defense. In that time, after multiple mental evaluations, Meiser was ruled unfit to stand trial.

Meiser could face the death penalty.