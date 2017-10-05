Effort to repeal new Oregon gun law fails

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An effort to repeal a new Oregon law that enables a court to deny a gun to a person deemed at risk of suicide or hurting others has failed, its organizers said, because they didn’t get enough signatures to place it on the ballot.

Rep. Mike Nearman, a Republican from the town of Independence who was the chief petitioner, blamed Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, saying her delay in signing the bill weeks after it was passed by the Legislature gave too little time to get enough signatures.

Petitioners had 90 days from the end of the Legislative session, which was July 7, to get enough signatures but couldn’t begin to gather them until the governor signed the bill, which was Aug. 15.