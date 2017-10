GERVAIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The giant pumpkin drop at Bauman Farms in Gervais is a sure sign harvest season is here.

Saturday’s pumpkin drop will be accompanied by weigh-offs in both pumpkins and squash. Last year’s 1844 pound squash was a world record. The big drop happens at 1 p.m.

The farms also offer apple cider pressing demonstrations among other fall activities such as an air compressed apple cannon.

