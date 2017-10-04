Trio takes aim at Oregon’s suicide-prevention gun law

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three Republican politicians hope to overturn a new Oregon law that makes it easier to take guns away from people considered at risk of suicide.

Republican House members Bill Post and Mike Nearman along with 2016 House candidate Teri Grier filed Referendum 302 in August in an attempt to defeat the “Extreme Risk Protection Order” or Senate Bill 719.

Senate Bill 719 bans people from buying or owning guns or ammunition if they’re deemed a risk.

It was passed earlier this year and signed into law by Gov. Kate Brown. It goes into effect Jan. 1.

However, the lawmakers have until Thursday to gather up all the signatures they need for their “Say No to 719” initiative. If they can do that, the issue could go before voters — which would likely take place in November 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report