Cyber thieves steal $25K from Pip’s Doughnuts

Related Coverage Vandals smash their way down NE Fremont

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cyber thieves targeted Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai in Northeast Portland by stealing their debit card number and using it in a $25,000 shopping spree.

Pip’s posted the news to its Facebook page Tuesday morning and later confirmed the incident to KOIN 6 News.

According to Pip’s, in less than an hour, the cyber thieves managed to spend thousands of dollars. The purchases ranged from jewelry to shoes to even plane tickets from Fiji Airlines.

The post went on to say that there was no electronic safeguard in place at their credit union to stop the purchases despite the fact the charges were made from numerous locations and IP addresses from around the world.

Pip’s used their experience as a way to warn others — saying to never use a debit card for recurring charges like utilities, but to instead use an ACH method.

The owner — Nate Snell — said he thankfully had enough money in his savings to cover payroll, but that it will be awhile before they will recoup the losses from the fraudulent charges.

This isn’t the only time Pip’s has been targeted by crime.

It was only last year in May when the business was vandalized. According to Snell, the door was broken, but nothing was stolen.