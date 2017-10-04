C-Tran program aims for faster commutes to Portland

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Faster bus commutes are coming for people in Clark County as part of a pilot program called “Bus on Shoulder,” from C-Tran.

The new program is designed for people who live in Vancouver but work in Portland. It will be used during heavy traffic times to allow buses to drive on the shoulder of SR 14 between 164th Avenue and I-205.

There will be limitations though, for example, buses on the shoulder will only be able to travel 15 miles per hour faster than the flow of traffic, but no faster than 35 miles per hour.

The Washington Department of Transportation also re-striped portions of Hwy 14 and there are new signs alerting drivers to expect buses on the shoulders in both directions.

The pilot program will only last 18 months for now. After that, C-Tran and WSDOT will decide whether to continue or expand the program.