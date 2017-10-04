Business owners say homeless, drugs deter customers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owner of a Portland restaurant that has been around for years said a large number of people sleeping and sitting on the sidewalk in front of his business has been turning customers away.

He said what’s most bothersome to businesses near Al-Amir, on the corner of SW Stark and SW 2nd Avenue, is drug use.

Business owners say sidewalk loitering has become a big problem on SW 2nd & Stark. Businesses say it's driving clients away #koin6news #pdx pic.twitter.com/AikSvvU7fu — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) October 4, 2017

Ryan Colp, who works downtown and frequents the food cart pod on Stark, said this doesn’t deter him from going into a business because it’s so common.

“A lot of trash is what I see normally. which is kind of gross,” Colp said. “I know where I used to work, they moved out of downtown, off 1st and Market, just because there was a big homeless issue and it was kind of a deterrent when clients came into the office.”

Not everyone feels that way though, especially tourists. Several in the area told KOIN 6 News if people are loitering in front of doorways, they won’t go inside the shops.

The issue has prompted the owner of Al-Amir to demand help from City Hall to get it under control. He said he tried to go to the mayor, but was passed around to what felt like 6 different people.

“There are a couple things we could do,” Mayor Ted Wheeler told KOIN 6 News about these concerns. “Declare certain areas high-pedestrian corridors, if that is appropriate. We are obviously stepping up the community policing patrols.”

Wheeler encouraged people with complaints to call and leave their phone number with his office.

Business owners did say police came through and cleared the sidewalks Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

“It looks like they took care of the problem, I don’t know for how long, we’ll see.,” food cart owner Pierre Prevost said.