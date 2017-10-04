Arrest made in June 2016 murder of Gresham mom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a year after a Gresham mom was stabbed to death, police have made an arrest in the case.

Annastasia Hester died at the hospital on June 10, 2016 after she was attacked. She had been able to call 911 for help but was too severely injured to describe her attacker to police.

On October 4, Gresham detectives arrested Angela Rose McCraw-Hester, the current wife of Annastasia Hester’s ex-husband, Matthew Hester. She was taken into custody in Pocatello, Idaho as detectives searched her home on a warrant.

McCraw-Hester is being held in the Bannock County Jail and awaits extradition to Multnomah County.

Annastasia’s mother, Beth McBride, told KOIN 6 News she is happy and relieved that police have a made an arrest. She is traveling to Idaho to be with her granddaughter, Alice, Annastasia’s young daughter who has been living with her father.

According to court documents, McBride has been petitioning for visitation rights and to be her granddaughter’s conservator, as she is the beneficiary of Annastasia’s life insurance and estate.

After the murder, detectives combed the area around the Eastpark Apartments where she was attacked, including the nearby Springwater Corridor.