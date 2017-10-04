3 minors arrested in string of car-jackings after crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three juveniles, who crashed a stolen white Honda CRV after eluding police on Tuesday, were arrested for a string of car-jackings stemming back to Sept. 18.

An officer, according to Portland Police, attempted to pull over the stolen car, but the juveniles didn’t stop. They evaded police until they crashed near the on-ramp to I-205 north and I-84 west. No injuries were sustained in the crash. The three minors, including the driver, were lodged at the Juvenile Detention Home on multiple charges including second-degree robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police said they will not release the information of the juveniles due to their ages. Police also said the investigation is ongoing and they’ll likely add more charges.

Here are the crimes the juveniles are being connected to:

On September 18, 2017 Central Precinct officers responded to the area near Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street on the report of a robbery in which an adult female sustained minor injuries during the robbery of her cell phone.

On September 24, 2017 North Precinct officers responded to the area near North Killinsgworth Street and North Commercial Avenue on the report of a robbery in which an adult female sustained minor injuries during the robbery of her car keys.

On September 28, 2017 East Precinct officers responded to the 4200 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue on the report that an adult female sustained minor injuries during the robbery of her 2012 gray Ford Focus. The stolen vehicle was later located by officers on October 2, 2017. The vehicle was found in the 4800 block of Northeast Flanders Street and had heavy front end damage from a crash that occurred after being stolen.

On September 29, 2017 East Precinct officers responded to the 1200 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue on the report of an adult female who sustained minor injuries during the robbery of her 2016 white Honda CRV. The driver of the Honda CRV crashed while attempting to elude officers on October 3, 2017.

On October 2, 2017 East Precinct officers responded to the 4000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue on the report of an adult female who sustained minor injuries during the robbery of her vehicle. On October 3, 2017 the vehicle was recovered by officers. There were no occupants in the vehicle when it was located.