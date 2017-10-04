2 more men charged for shooting that wounded boy, mom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two additional suspects linked to the attempted murder of four people in Gresham, including a 9-year-old boy and his mother, have been charged.

Documents obtained by KOIN 6 News show that Rashad Banks, Christopher Jordan and Nakiem Brown have all been charged with multiple counts of attempted aggravated murder, criminal conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful use of a weapon. They are also charged with first-degree assault and burglary.

The shooting — which investigators believe was targeted — happened May 22 in the 1300 block of Northeast 183rd Avenue in Gresham. When officers arrived, they learned a 9-year-old boy and his 29-year-old mother were critically wounded. Both survived the shooting and continue to recover.

Court documents also identify two other people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. KOIN 6 News has learned that the intended target was Ervan Herring Jr., the boyfriend of the 29-year-old woman. Another child, whose age has not been released, was inside the apartment. She was carried out by Ervan Herring Jr.

KOIN 6 News learned Nakiem Brown is related to at least 2 of the suspects who have been charged with the death of Ervaeua Herring, who was pregnant when she was murdered August 17, 2014 by a “barrage of bullets fired from at least 6 different guns at and through the sliding back door of her apartment.”

The investigation into Herring’s death resulted in murder indictments for Demetruis Brown, Kelani Brown, Deanthony Simmons, Jeffrey Sims and Geontae Jones. The 5 murder suspects are all known Hoover Criminal gang members, according to police and prosecutors.

Police believe Ervaeua Herring was not the intended target in the Aug. 17, 2014 shooting. Officials believe Demetruis Brown and the other suspects were looking for her boyfriend, Deandre Stephens, who is a documented Woodlawn Park Blood gang member.

Officials do not believe the two shootings are directly connected. Investigators declined to comment on how many shooters there were in the May 22 shooting in Gresham. Court records show that all three men charged agreed on going to the apartment in a plan to kill Ervan Herring Jr. It remains unknown if additional arrests will be made in the case. Police said the investigation remains “ongoing.”

Trial dates for the three men charged in connection with the May 22 shooting in Gresham will be set in a couple weeks. All three of the suspects have since pleaded not guilty and remain in custody.