One-on-one: New PPB Chief Danielle Outlaw

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Danielle Outlaw, the 48th chief of the Portland police since 1870, comes to Portland from Oakland, California, where she was a deputy chief for 4 years.

In a one-on-one interview with KOIN 6 News, Chief Outlaw touched on a number of topics.

On Portland

“It’s a city that embraces, culturally, tenacity and authenticity and just being bold. And those things are what makes me me.”

“There’s no secret that Portland and the PPB has been dealing with a lot of civic unrest and demonstrations very similar to my previous agency. … Oakland is known for its social and political activism. It’s home to the Black Panther Party. It has also become ground zero for demonstrating and advocacy depending on what side you’re on and for issues that are going on in the country.”

Renaissance time for law enforcement

“It’s a very progressive time for law enforcement and I was really involved first-hand in not just setting expectations and standards within the department there (in Oakland) but setting the bar at the national level. So those are a lot of things that this organization has been a part of and will be a part of moving forward.”

Her priority list

“One of the first things on my priority list is to look at how we manage these crowds, what our policy states and we’ll kind of go from there and re-visit and de-brief how previous incidents have occurred, how they’ve unfolded. And if there’s any areas where we need to tweak and strengthen, we’ll certainly do that.”

“Where I come from there’s probably more layers of oversight than here, but it’s nothing. It’s the way of the industry now. … I think as things are new it might be a little clunky in the beginning.”

“One of my first priorities, what I have been doing is making my rounds here. I’ll be hitting some of the other precincts as well, just to find out what makes this organization an organization. … People need to see me internally.”

“I don’t think this is a ‘check the box’ thing, get out meet everybody and OK, done. It’s an ongoing thing. It’s building relationships It takes time but, especially with me being new, people aren’t familiar with who I am and my style. I think it’s important for them to see me right away and that’s what my first 2 weeks are going to be.”

“It’s going to be me hitting the ground running, making sure that they hear whatever I’m saying to you first from me, not hearing about it first on the news. So I think that’s really important, making sure there’s trust there.”

Homeless issue

“I could sit here and talk with you all day about what I plan to do regarding the homeless issue. Regarding call response time, I can talk about that but until I get to know the people that are doing the work, until I get to know how the organization operates, those strategies are just a moot point.”

On law enforcement as a career

“I think for those who want to do this work, they want to do it. This isn’t a profession that you go into because it’s a cool car or you make a nice amount of money. You have to really wany to do this in. … It’s a calling and those people aren’t going any where. Those are the ones we want, those are the people that we’re recruiting. So if we had your interest and then not so much, you wouldn’t do well in this job anyway because you’re not going to hear ‘pleases’ and ‘thank yous’ all the time.”

“There’s a lot to be seen. There’s a lot of good work to come. I anticipate that this organization will be a major contributor, not just at the national level but internationally as well from lessons that we’ve learned. … How we’ve not only improved or strengthened some, whether it’s accountability systems or how we police, but I think we’re going to be an organization to watch, as far as how we evolve over time.”

Excited to start

“I’m ready to hit the ground running and there’s a lot of people excited about hitting the ground running. So I’m looking forward to it. Just watch out for us. We’ll have a lot of positive things to say.”