Mom ‘stunned’ after daughter dies of domestic violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mother of a 29-year-old Portland woman — who died because of domestic violence — spoke to KOIN 6 News about how she saw “no warning signs” before her daughter’s untimely death.

Shay Martinez was transported from Mt. Hood Medical Center to Legacy Emanuel Hospital due to the extent of her injuries on Sept. 10.

Gresham Police said Martinez’s boyfriend, 30-year-old Jose Funes, was responsible for her injuries and arrested him the next day for 1st-degree domestic violence assault.

Martinez died the morning of Sept. 12 due to her injuries.

Speaking to KOIN 6 News, Joann Gonzaga, Martinez’s mother, said, “I thought he was a good guy. How wrong was I?”

Funes’ arrest stunned Gonzaga as she said he was with her at the hospital.

“How can you sit with somebody when you killed her daughter?” Gonzaga said.

Gonzaga described her daughter as someone who could “warm your heart in a heartbeat.”

“We always say ‘I love you.’ Those are the last three words I said to my baby girl,” Gonzaga said.

According to Gonzaga, Martinez never mentioned abuse of any kind.

“There were no warning signs that I knew of,” Gonzaga said. “She worked at FedEx and she was a package handler. She told me she got bruises from that. She kept telling me, ‘Mom, they’re bruises from work.'”

Looking back, Gonzaga said she wishes she questioned more and harder, however, she’s using her loss to send a message to anyone who might be suspicious.

“Question the extra bruises, question that they’re trying to isolate themselves to be with just that person,” Gonzaga said. “Tell them it takes strength and never, ever surrender.”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This website includes warning signs that you or a loved one is in an abusive relationship and how you can seek help.