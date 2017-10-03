Medford teen charged with killing her father

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Police in southern Oregon arrested a 15-year-old girl in the killing of her father, and two men are also charged in the death.

Medford police said Tuesday they believe 50-year-old Aaron Friar was killed with a weapon while he was sleeping. They say his daughter and two men – 22-year-old Russell Jones and 19-year-old Gavin MacFarlane – then stole his vehicle, using it to haul the body to a dirt embankment.

Investigators recovered Friar’s body Monday afternoon. An autopsy is pending.

Police say Friar’s daughter has been in a sexual relationship with the 19-year-old MacFarlane. Detectives believe that caused tension between the couple and the father.

MacFarlane, Jones and the 15-year-old girl have been charged murder, robbery and tampering with evidence. MacFarlane is also charged with third-degree rape.

The men were booked into the Jackson County Jail. The girl was lodged at a juvenile detention facility.