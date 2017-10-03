Man who touched self inappropriately gets jail time

Related Coverage Police: Man touched self inappropriately in baby store

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who has been convicted of masturbating in public at least five times in the past two years was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports William James Wimberly Jr., who was arrested most recently in February after being spotted strolling the aisles of a Portland baby clothing store while masturbating in front of two women, was sentenced Friday.

Wimberly had been sentenced to probation for masturbating in front of strangers in a string of incidents just 11 days before the arrest.

Wimberly is banned from 11 businesses.

Court records say Wimberly suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome.

Wimberly’s defense attorney, Downing Bethune, says Wimberly has a low IQ, and had never really been given a chance to go through sex offender treatment.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com