Man who shot Klamath deputy gets 30 years for knife attack

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A man who shot a Klamath County sheriff’s deputy in the face during a 2014 traffic stop has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a knife attack that occurred weeks before the shooting.

The Herald and News reports 33-year-old William Parkerson received the sentence Monday.

He had been convicted of assault for the unprovoked attack in which he slashed another man in the face.

Parkerson was already serving 30 years for the attempted murder of Deputy Jason Weber.

The deputy needed months to recover before rejoining the department. He left in 2016 to take a job with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

___

Information from: Herald and News, http://www.heraldandnews.com