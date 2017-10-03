Local woman trained Vegas trauma volunteers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of the people rushing to help victims after the Las Vegas shooting massacre on October 1 were trained by a Portland woman.

June Vining runs the Portland-Vancouver chapter of the volunteer organization Trauma Intervention Program — TIP.

TIP’s 19 volunteers in Las Vegas were immediately called in by Las Vegas police and fire departments to help. They provide emotional and practical support, from death notifications to helping families reconnect.

Nearly 200 trained volunteers go on more than 150 calls a month in the Portland-Vancouver area, helping people through traumas such as deaths, violent crimes and serious accidents.