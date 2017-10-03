David Douglas investigating 4 vandalism incidents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials at the David Douglas School District are investigating 4 incidents of vandalism within the last week.

First, Menlo Park Elementary was vandalized on September 28. Surveillance video shows 2 men spray painting racial slurs and throwing eggs at the the building. A portable toilet was also burned to the ground.

“Luckily our custodian noticed it right away this morning, was able to get in and get it cleaned up before a majority of our students arrived,” principal Kellie Burkhardt said.

Then on Monday morning, 3 other schools were targeted with more hateful words and traces of eggs. All four are elementary schools: Menlo Park, Mill Park, Ventura Park and Lincoln Park.

“They appear to be 2 men in there 20s or 30s,” Dan McCue with the school district said. “They appear to be white.”

McCue said school officials think the vandalism incidents are connected

“That is really up to the police to determine for sure but we think they are the same individuals who created these crimes,” McCue said.