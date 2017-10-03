911 operator helps Sellwood dad deliver baby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In her two years as an emergency dispatcher, Caitlynn Brown has taken thousands of 911 calls but never an urgent call about a woman in labor.

The morning of August 29, she picked up the call she knew she would eventually receive. It was Andy Loso, who said his wife Sara was in labor in the bathroom of their home in Sellwood.

“Everyone thought everything was just going at a normal pace. And all the sudden it wasn’t,” Sara told KOIN 6 News.

The plan was to keep her from pushing until she got to the hospital – but the baby had other plans. “Everything just happened so quickly,” Sara told KOIN 6 News.

Caitlynn gave Andy instructions, telling him to place one hand on the head and apply very gentle pressure after discovering she was crowning. 10 minutes into the call, baby Celia was born.

“Congratulations guys. It’s a boy. Oh it’s a girl, it’s a girl. OK, I’ll let everybody know we’re all curious,” Caitlynn can be heard saying on the 911 recording.

“She was delivered and you hear the first cries, I got super emotional and just started tearing up and just happy tears because you know a huge moment,” Caitlynn said after listening to the recording.

Five weeks later, baby and mom are both doing well, and Tuesday morning both got the chance to meet Caitlynn.

“If someone asked me how many times she had done this before I would’ve said a hundred times. She was that professional,” Andy said.