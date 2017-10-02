Vegas concertgoers reunite with loved ones at PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All day Monday at the Portland International Airport, flights from Las Vegas have reunited people with their loves ones, some of whom were at the concert where a gunman opened fire, killing dozens.

Amanda Madison was at the concert with her friend when the shooting started. She told KOIN 6 News she was kind of close to the stage and at first, thought it was fireworks going off. Then the woman next to her was shot and everyone started screaming to get on the floor.

“We just kind of fell to the ground. Everyone yelling ‘stay down,'” she said. “We laid there kind of waiting for the shots to stop.”

While she was on the ground, she texted her loves ones: “I said that ‘I love you.’ I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

All she wanted to do was see her husband and son.

Mother reunited with her family @ PDX. She was @ the concert. Once she heard shots fired, dropped to the ground. Woman next to her was shot. pic.twitter.com/H58XB231ti — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) October 2, 2017

“Happy to be home … it was the scariest time of my life,” Madison said. “So I’m just happy to be here and I just never want to leave again.”

Devin Beeson was also at the airport awaiting her mom and stepdad, who were at the concert after they won the trip from a radio station contest.

“I was just in a panic,” Beeson told KOIN 6 News.

She was getting secondhand updates from her grandma, but she didn’t know they were safe until hours later.

“I was like, ‘oh no, am I going to see my mom again? Am I going to see my stepdad again?'” she said. “And at 2:30 in the morning I got the phone call and .. instant relief.”