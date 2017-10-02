Stephen Paddock: What we know so far

Related Coverage Las Vegas shooting brings tragedy to families around nation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A suspected “lone wolf” gunman sparked the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history when he opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel, killing at least 58 people and injuring hundreds more, police said Monday.

More than 22,000 people were attending the performance by country music star Jason Aldean Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman hammered out a window at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and began firing with a cache of weapons . Authorities who stormed the suspect’s room found that he had killed himself.

Stephen Paddock was living in Mesquite, Nevada, and authorities say he previously lived in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas, from 2004 to 2012, and possibly longer. Lt. Brian Parish says property records show Paddock owned at least three rental properties.

Officers searched the Nevada home on Monday, and authorities there and in Texas indicated there wasn’t law enforcement contact with him.

Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock, who lives in Florida, told the Orlando Sentinel: “We are completely dumbfounded. We can’t understand what happened.”

He also said he was”not a normal guy” and frequently played high stakes video poker. He said he once “texted me a picture that he won $40,000 on a slot machine.”