PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court says it will not hear a challenge to non-unanimous jury verdicts in Louisiana and Oregon.

With the decision Monday, Oregon and Louisiana will remain the only states to allow juries to convict most felony defendants with a 10-2 vote.

Oregon does require a 12-0 vote to find people guilty of murder.

The high court was considering whether to hear the case of a defendant from New Orleans.