PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty was pulled off life support after being found in full cardiac arrest in the Los Angeles area, TMZ reports.

Petty, 66, reportedly was taken in critical condition to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, TMZ reports.

CBS News confirmed the legendary rock star died.

Tom Petty, legendary rocker, is dead at 66. The musician reportedly suffered cardiac arrest https://t.co/GHLs4k1Ivo pic.twitter.com/2QeHxOSppj — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

JUST IN: Rocker Tom Petty is dead at 66, Los Angeles Police Department confirms to CBS News pic.twitter.com/XJp3mc69Rl — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

