New rules: Multnomah County libraries get tough

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s new rules going into effect at the Multnomah County libraries that go well beyond being quiet.

Beginning November 1, the updated rules will apply to “all buildings, interior and exterior, and all grounds controlled and operated by Multnomah County Library.”

Violators of these rules will get a library-goer tossed and excluded from all Multnomah County libraries for up to 3 years and the incident may be reported to police, libary officials said on their website.

Among those rules:

— Committing or trying to commit an illegal act

— Directing a specific threat against a person or group of people

— No sexual conduct of any kind

— Being under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance

— Possessing, selling, distributing or consuming alcohol or marijuana or its derivatives

Other rules cover a variety of topics: disturbing conduct, using library materials inappropriately, leaving personal items unattended, bringing bikes into the library, smoking or vaping, bringing animals into the library, sleeping in or on the library premises, using a bathroom to bathe or shave, wearing shoes, bad odor, carrying an unauthorized weapon.

The Multnomah County Library system is taking online comments through their website prior to the rules taking effect.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.