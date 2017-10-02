Mom, daughter, 3 grandkids missing from camping trip

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KOIN) — A family of 5 who went camping in the Mount Hood Forest in mid-September is overdue returning and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help to find them.

Veronica Weathers, 51, her 26-year-old daughter Kasey Kent and Kent’s young children — 7, 6 and 3 — went camping in the forest, possibly south of the Ripplebrook Store, officials said. But they have not returned as expected.

The family was in 2 cars, a 2000 red Dodge Durango with an Oregon plat 162FYS and a purple 1986 Dodge pickup with a canopy with an Oregon plate 449ADM.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 503.723.4949, or submit an email.