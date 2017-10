McMINNVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — A McMinnville man faces various sex charges after being arrested following an investigation that began in June.

Vick Niemann Hope — who is also known as Victor Cervantes — had inappropriate relationships with a number of underage girls, the McMinnville police said. He was arrested September 22 and investigators said there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McMinnville Police Tip Line at 503.434.2337.