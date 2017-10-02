Legendary journalist Dan Rather coming to Powell’s

Dan Rather will be at Powell's December 9

In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, television journalist Dan Rather attends a special screening of "Truth" at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. On August 9, 2016, Rather slammed GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump's comments suggesting that “Second Amendment people” may be able to find a way to stop Democrat Hillary Clinton from rolling back gun rights if she's elected. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a career spanning 6 decades, Dan Rather has reported on nearly every major story on his way to becoming one of the world’s best and best-known journalists.

Rather, who spent 42 years with CBS as a reporter, anchor and “60 Minutes” correspondent, will come to Portland December 9 for 2 shows at Powell’s Books.

“What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism” is his collection of original essays about our shared values.

Tickets go on sale for each show, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., this coming Saturday, October 9 through Eventbrite.com. A ticketholder will get into one of the shows and get a hardcover copy of Dan Rather’s book.

Powell’s officials said there will not be a public signing at either show.