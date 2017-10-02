Legendary journalist Dan Rather coming to Powell’s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a career spanning 6 decades, Dan Rather has reported on nearly every major story on his way to becoming one of the world’s best and best-known journalists.

Rather, who spent 42 years with CBS as a reporter, anchor and “60 Minutes” correspondent, will come to Portland December 9 for 2 shows at Powell’s Books.

“What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism” is his collection of original essays about our shared values.

Tickets go on sale for each show, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., this coming Saturday, October 9 through Eventbrite.com. A ticketholder will get into one of the shows and get a hardcover copy of Dan Rather’s book.

Powell’s officials said there will not be a public signing at either show.