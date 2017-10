PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are on the scene a domestic violence incident early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the Alderwood Apartments in the 17200 block of SE Alder Street around 3 a.m. Neighbors tell KOIN 6 News they heard arguing in an apartment.

Officers shut down several blocks in the area. Alder Elementary School is closed until the scene clears.

Police know the man has had access to firearms in the past, so it's possible he has some now, though there haven't been reports of gunfire — Trevor Ault (@TrevorKOIN) October 2, 2017