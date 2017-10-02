Danielle Outlaw sworn in as Chief of Police

Related Coverage Incoming PPB Chief Outlaw: OK with high expectations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Danielle Outlaw was sworn in as Chief of Police for the Portland Police Bureau on Monday morning.

Outlaw is a 19-year veteran with the Oakland force and has been deputy chief since 2013. She’s also a member of the National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives.

She is the 48th Police Chief since 1870.

Mayor Ted Wheeler began a nationwide search for a new chief soon after he became mayor of Portland at the beginning of the year. He said Outlaw shares his interest in improving relationships with Portland’s communities of color while increasing diversity in the bureau.