CBS fires lawyer for social media comment on Las Vegas

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn’t sympathetic because “country music fans often are Republican gun-toters.”
The network said Monday that Hayley Geftman-Gold had violated the company’s standards by expressing deeply unacceptable views. Geftman-Gold was a vice president and senior legal counsel at CBS in New York and had worked there for a year.
Geftman-Gold made the comments on Facebook in connection with a discussion on gun control. She said she had no hope that Republicans would take action if they didn’t do anything when children were murdered, an apparent reference to the Sandy Hook massacre.
At least 58 people were killed in Las Vegas, the worst mass shooting in the nation’s history.
Deadly Las Vegas concert shooting
Deadly Las Vegas concert shooting x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run