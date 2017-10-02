2nd Hubbard City Council member resigns

Related Coverage Family forced to pump 3M gallons from flooded property

HUBBARD, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second time in 4 days, a member of the Hubbard City Council resigned.

On Thursday, Mayor Thia Estes quit, saying the city has “entrenched special interests.” Then, days later, Shannon Schmidt quit the Hubbard City Council. On Facebook, Schmidt wrote it was in protest of “the lying, the hostility and the ugly behavior that has been displayed.”

The surprising developments in Hubbard came after a KOIN 6 News investigation into how the city treated the owners of a flooded property.

The Stewart family has been frustrated with the city’s lack of help with flooding from a neighboring development.