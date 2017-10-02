1 woman dies when fire sweeps Vancouver house

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — One woman died when fire swept through a Vancouver house late Sunday night despite the best efforts of first responders.

Around 10:12 p.m., Vancouver firefighters rushed to the scene at 812 SE 122nd Avenue and saw flames erupting from the back of the house. One person was found inside and pulled out by firefighters who performed CPR and cardiac life support procedures.

But after consulting with emergency room doctors at PeaceHealth Medical Center, the resuscitation efforts ended. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

Two other people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.