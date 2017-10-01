Trial to begin in assassination of N. Korea leader’s brother

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) – The trial of two women accused of poisoning the estranged half brother of North Korea’s ruler is scheduled to begin Monday morning in Malaysia’s High Court, nearly eight months after the brazen airport assassination.

Siti Aisyah of Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam are suspected of smearing Kim Jong Nam’s face with the banned VX nerve agent on Feb. 13 at a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur. They say they thought they were playing a harmless prank for a hidden-camera show.

The women are the only suspects in custody in a killing that South Korea’s spy agency said was part of a five-year plot by reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Police say several North Koreans suspected of involvement left the country the day of the attack.