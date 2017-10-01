Trial to begin in assassination of N. Korea leader’s brother

Trial starts Monday, nearly 8 months after the assassination

Siti Aisyah, Doan Thi Huong
FILE - In this combination of March 1, 2017, file photos, Indonesian suspect Siti Aisyah, left, and Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong, both suspects in the killing of Kim Jong Nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother, are escorted out of court by police officers in Sepang, Malaysia. The trial of two women accused of poisoning the estranged half brother of North Korea's ruler is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Malaysia's High Court, nearly eight months after the brazen airport assassination.(AP Photo/Daniel Chan, File)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) – The trial of two women accused of poisoning the estranged half brother of North Korea’s ruler is scheduled to begin Monday morning in Malaysia’s High Court, nearly eight months after the brazen airport assassination.

Siti Aisyah of Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam are suspected of smearing Kim Jong Nam’s face with the banned VX nerve agent on Feb. 13 at a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur. They say they thought they were playing a harmless prank for a hidden-camera show.

The women are the only suspects in custody in a killing that South Korea’s spy agency said was part of a five-year plot by reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Police say several North Koreans suspected of involvement left the country the day of the attack.