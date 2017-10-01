Suspects steal forklift, attempt to steal ATM in Lapine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Suspects, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, stole a forklift from an Ace Hardware in Lapine on Sunday morning before using it in an attempt to steal an ATM from the Washington Federal Bank in town.

Police responded to an alarm from the bank and when they arrived on scene they found the ATM had been struck and removed from its original location. They found the forklift, still running, parked in an alley near the bank.

In order to steal the forklift, police said the suspects drove it through a 6-foot high chain fence.

No money was removed.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office wants anyone with information on this to call 541-693-6911.