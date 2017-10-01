Sheriff: Californian randomly killed cook in Ashland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Neal Brian Norman ran out of gas near Callahan’s Lodge in Ashland as he drove from California to Oregon to visit a relative. He went into the lobby to use the phone, then went back to his white 1999 Honda Accord.

What happened in the immediate aftermath left 2 people dead and investigators from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police piecing together the final moments along I-5.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office:

Norman, a 50-year-old from Pacific Grove, California, walked back into Callahan’s Lodge with a rifle. He walked into the kitchen and randomly shot and killed the cook, 40-year-old Ryan Paul Bagley.

Norman then took Bagley’s 1993 Subaru Legacy and headed south on I-5. He stopped in the middle of the road near Milepost 1, turned to face oncoming traffic and took aim with his rifle as traffic approached.

A 2015 Dodge Ram approached. The driver, Thomas Moxon of Eagle Point, stopped when he saw the Subaru. Norman then shot Moxon’s truck at least 3 times. That’s when Moxon drove forward and hit Norman with the truck.

Norman died at the scene.

Neither Moxon nor his young passenger were reported to be hurt. Moxon drove to a safe spot, stopped and called 911 to report what had just happened.

Detectives said they spoke with Norman’s family members, who said he suffered from undiagnosed mental health issues.

The investigation is ongoing.