Lost Portland hiker, 16, rescued near Marion Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office rescued a 16-year old Portland girl early Sunday morning who spent the night lost in near freezing temperatures after she took a hike along to Marion Lake.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call from the girl’s friend at 8:27 p.m. Saturday saying the girl had taken a hike on her own, got lost and her parents didn’t know. Under 10 minutes later, the missing girl called the Shierrif’s Office and said she had taken a wrong turn, got lost in the wilderness and wasn’t prepared for the night with the cold temperatures she was facing.

The 4 rescuers located the girl at 4:19 a.m. and discovered she was suffering from mild hypothermia. They attended to her with first aid, food, liquids and dry clothes before escorting her to the Marion Lake Trailhead at 10:46 a.m., where she was reunited with her mother.