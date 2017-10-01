Firefighters wear pink uniforms for ‘Breast Friends’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At the moment, Becky Olson is a 3-time cancer survivor.

But a couple of weeks ago, Olson — a co-founder of the breast cancer support non-profit “Breast Friends” — was diagnosed for the 4th time. She starts treatment next week.

“It’s a little bit scary when you go through it so many times” Olson said, “and so far we haven’t been able to really nip it, you know.”

Olson said she started Breast Friends 17 years ago to give women fighting the disease emotional support, so they wouldn’t feel alone. This month, in the service of breast cancer awareness, firefighters at Portland’s Station 4 in Southwest Portland are joining the support movement, showcasing their efforts with a new pink uniform.

“To see them supporting us by wearing pink, we just know that it says to us that they’ve got us,” Olson said.

Nearly everyone is connected to breast cancer somehow, and that’s how the station got connected to Breast Friends, as well.

“One of our female firefighter’s partners got breast cancer last year best organization and so that’s how we got hooked up with (the organization),” firefighter Alan Ferschweiler said. “She said it was one of the best organizations when she was going through one of the most difficult times of her life.”

The fundraising efforts can give the boost that people like Olson need in their fight against the disease.

“We couldn’t be more honored that they chose our organization,” Olson said. “I’m going to cry.”

You can learn more about how to contribute to the fundraiser below