Armed man escapes after robbing NE Salem Plaid Pantry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wearing a black bandana to cover his face robbed a Plaid Pantry in Northeast Salem at gunpoint on Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The man went behind the counter at the convenience store on 4617 Silverton Road, pointed his gun and demanded money. The man then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police describe the suspect as an adult, Hispanic male, with average height and build. He wore the bandana as well as a navy blue stocking cap, orange sweat shirt, black and green shoes, black and white gloves and black pants.

Police said if anyone has any information regarding the identity of the robber that they should call 503 588 5032 or text TIPMCSO at 847411.