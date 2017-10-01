22-year-old hurt in zipline accident in Gaston

GASTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old man remains hospitalized after falling while ziplining at an adventure park in Gaston on Saturday.

Tyler Hansen was ziplining at Tree to Tree Aerial Adventure Park when he fell and landed face down on the ground. In an incident report provided to KOIN 6 News by his mother, park officials said he did not follow the safety guidelines outlined in a presentation he and a friend took before they began.

A guide at the park found Hansen face down with his harness on but a safety feature not clipped into the harness. The incident report indicated Hansen “had never clipped in before climbing.”

Another guide conducted a safety orientation with Hansen and his friend before they went onto the course.

An ambulance was called and Hansen was taken for treatment of undisclosed injuries, though the incident report describes a “fracture.”

In a statement, Tree to Tree’s Marissa Doyle said:

“Tree To Tree principals are in contact with Tyler’s family and wish him a speedy recovery. Safety is Tree to Tree Adventure Park’s number one priority, employing the industries highest level of safety equipment. Our staff inspects our gear and equipment daily to ensure it is working to expectation. In this instance, Tree To Tree safety equipment was bi-passed. (sic) After completing six aerial courses and two free climbs, Tyler failed to implement the auto belay safety system and, as a result, had no safety mechanism in place prior to his ascent.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.