Stranger helps elderly man escape 2-alarm fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stranger entered a burning home and helped an elderly man escape from a 2-alarm residential fire in Northeast Portland on Saturday evening, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

The other resident was able to get out of the house on their own. There were no injuries. The fire was caused by “smokers carelessness,” according to a release.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire on NE Prescott and NE 15th Ave at 6:20 p.m. At first, based on reports, firefighters prepared for a fire that could’ve involved two houses. Based on that, and out of precaution, they decided to use the 2nd alarm. When they arrived, they found the fire was at one residence, burning that and its detached garage.

Portland Fire and Rescue saved a cat and the residence’s chickens, but a dog was found dead in the home.