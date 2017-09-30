PPB: Axe-wielder breaks into Beverly Cleary school

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a Northeast Portland school and running into traffic wielding an axe.

A witness told police a man was pounding on a building and forced his way into the Beverly Clearly School’s Fernwood Campus at NE 33rd and Broadway in the Grant Park neighborhood.

Other people had told police that same man — later identified as Jeremiah B. Cruse — was running into traffic in the area with an axe.

Officers learned a custodian was in the school at the time and helped get him to safety, first inside the building and then got him out.

First responders included the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team, who built rapport with the suspect, officials said. Cruse was taken safely into custody, then taken to a hospital for an examination.

After treatment, Cruse was taken to jail, where he faces 2nd-degree criminal mischief, 2nd-degree trespass and a felony probation violation for a previous conviction of unlawful use of a weapon.