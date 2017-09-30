OSP: Manhunt on after officer-involved shooting in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A 29-year-old man is being sought after shots were fired at the end of a police chase in Salem early Saturday morning.

Timothy J. George was driving a 1996 blue Honda Civic when a Polk County deputy tried to pull him over along Wallace Road in Salem in the early hours of Saturday, the Oregon State Police said. George took off and a chase went through West Salem into Northeast Salem.

At the intersection of Oak Park Drive and Mooreland Avenue NE, shots were fired. George fled the scene in the Honda, which was abandoned not far away.

It is unclear if anyone was wounded when the shots were fired and who, exactly, fired the shots. The Oregon State Police labeled this an officer-involved shooting.

George is 6-feet tall, about 150 pounds with black hair and green eyes with a tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.