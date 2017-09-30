Oregon St looks to break No. 6 Washington’s streak

(AP) — Sixth-ranked Washington faces three teams as they come off byes this season. This Saturday it’s the Oregon State Beavers, and that has Huskies coach Chris Petersen wary.

“They’re just sitting over there, tweaking their (system), really studying themselves, studying what they do well and what they need to clean up, so it makes you better,” Petersen said earlier this week . “And then along with that, they study you for a couple weeks. We’re just last night getting into those guys. I know this: They haven’t done what they’ve wanted to do the first four games.”

Indeed. Oregon State (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) has taken the bye to figure out how to get better. But the Beavers are facing considerable odds against the defending Pac-12 champions.

The game at Reser Stadium will be their first this season without starting quarterback Jake Luton, who injured his back two weeks ago in a 52-23 loss at Washington State.

Luton, a transfer from Ventura Community College, was diagnosed with a thoracic spine fracture and his return to the team is uncertain. Senior Darell Garretson gets the nod against the Huskies in his place.

Garretson started the first six games last season and threw for 617 yards and three touchdowns, with four interceptions.

The Huskies (4-0, 1-0) were a nearly four-touchdown favorite over the Beavers. Garretson will be facing a team that is allowing opponents just 11.8 points a game to rank 10th in the nation in scoring defense.

The Huskies’ D is allowing an average of just 274 yards a game and they’ve forced seven turnovers.

“I don’t believe we’ve represented ourselves the way that we should as a football team as a whole, and that’s just not the wins and the losses. That’s the overall package,” Beavers coach Gary Andersen said at his weekly press conference. “That is extremely frustrating to me and we’ve talked about that.”

NALL EMERGES

Ryan Nall emerged against Washington State with 118 yards and two touchdowns — including a 45-yard scoring run. He also caught three passes for 12 yards. But Oregon State will need others to contribute. Nall found success against the Cougars starting with sophomore running back Artavis Pierce, but overall Oregon State is ranked 92nd in the nation with an average of 135.3 rushing yards a game.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

KEY MATCHUP

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington: WR Dante Pettis returned a punt for a touchdown in each of Washington’s first three games this season and he has tied for the NCAA record with eight career punt returns for a score.

Oregon State: QB Garretson. He was the Beavers’ starter in the team’s first six games last season before he broke his ankle against Utah on Oct. 15. He finished with 617 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He was pressed into a starting role after Luton sustained a thoracic spine fracture two weeks ago against the Cougars.

FACTS & FIGURES

Washington has won five straight in the series and the team has averaged 43.8 points in those five games. Huskies RB Myles Gaskin rushed for a career-high 202 yards and 2 TDs last weekend in a 37-10 victory over Colorado. … Oregon State has two byes this season. … Washington offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jonathan Smith played at Oregon State from 1998-2001, and started for the team that won the 2001 Fiesta Bowl. … Oregon State has been in the red zone nine times, scoring eight touchdowns and a field goal.