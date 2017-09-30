No. 2 if by sea: Paul Revere’s outhouse excavated

Archaeologists think they've found an outhouse next door to Paul Revere's home in Boston

In this Sept. 28, 2017, photo, City of Boston Archaeological Program volunteers Tim Riordan, left, and Bob Sartini excavate a site that experts believe may have contained an outhouse used by Paul Revere. Fragments of pottery and a tobacco pipe already have been recovered from the dig outside the Pierce-Hichborn House in Boston's historic North End. Experts say the house, built next to Revere's house in 1711, was owned by one of Revere's cousins, and the renowned American patriot himself likely visited on numerous occasions. (AP Photo/William J. Kole)
BOSTON (AP) — Archaeologists think they’ve found an outhouse next door to Paul Revere’s home in Boston — and oddly enough, it could be flush with artifacts.

Boston city archaeologist Joe Bagley says volunteers already have recovered fragments of pottery, bottles and a tobacco pipe from the dig outside the Pierce-Hichborn House in Boston’s North End.

Bagley says the house built in 1711 was owned by one of Revere’s cousins, and the renowned American patriot himself likely visited on numerous occasions.

Nina Zannieri of the Paul Revere Memorial Association says colonial-era outhouses — “privies,” as they were politely called in the 18th century — often yield surprises.

Bagley says that’s because trash and household goods typically were dumped in outhouses.

In this Sept. 28, 2017 photo, Boston city archaeologist Joe Bagley displays fragments of pottery and a tobacco pipe recovered from a site that experts believe may have contained an outhouse used by Paul Revere. Experts say the Pierce-Hichborn House in Boston's historic North End, built next to Revere's house in 1711, was owned by one of Revere's cousins, and the renowned American patriot himself likely visited on numerous occasions. (AP Photo/William J. Kole)
