No. 2 if by sea: Paul Revere’s outhouse excavated

BOSTON (AP) — Archaeologists think they’ve found an outhouse next door to Paul Revere’s home in Boston — and oddly enough, it could be flush with artifacts.

Boston city archaeologist Joe Bagley says volunteers already have recovered fragments of pottery, bottles and a tobacco pipe from the dig outside the Pierce-Hichborn House in Boston’s North End.

Bagley says the house built in 1711 was owned by one of Revere’s cousins, and the renowned American patriot himself likely visited on numerous occasions.

Nina Zannieri of the Paul Revere Memorial Association says colonial-era outhouses — “privies,” as they were politely called in the 18th century — often yield surprises.

Bagley says that’s because trash and household goods typically were dumped in outhouses.