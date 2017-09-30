Locals ‘Oregon Para Puerto Rico’ help victims of Maria

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local group called “Oregon para Puerto Rico” is doing its part to help the country after it was hit by Hurricane Maria.

The group, which has already raised nearly $4,000 on its Go Fund Me page, is hosting a donation drive this weekend in Southeast Portland. It’s the second drive they’ve done, adding to the donations they accumulated starting before the hurricane even hit.

“We’re not the type of people to just sit around and wait,” said Gabriela Rodriguez, one of the people who created Oregon para Puerto Rico.

“This is just us doing our birth duty.”

The donation drive is located at 425 SE 3rd Ave. in Portland.

You can learn more about the group on their Facebook page. You can also donate to their Go Fund Me here.

Here are the items Oregon Para Puerto Rico is looking for

– Water purifiers/filters

– Solar Chargers

– first aid kits

– Elderly care products

– canned food/dry non perishable food

– canned milk

– mosquito repelant

– pet food

– tooth paste

– deodorant

– soap

– hand sanitizer

– baby wipes

– diapers

– baby formula

– blankets

– towels

– Pillows

– tarps

– extension cords

– safety glasses

– baby/adult pain relief medicine

– baby/adult stomach/diarrhea medicine

– candles

– flashlights

– batteries

– Rope

– Garbage bags

